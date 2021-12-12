The Trafalgar survivor that lasted until 1949 before being scuttled | Nostalgia

HMS Implacable, formerly the French Duguay-Trouin, in Portsmouth Harbour in the 1930s. Picture: The News PP688

However, she was originally the French navy's Téméraire-class ship-of-the-line Duguay-Trouin, launched in 1800.

She survived the Battle of Trafalgar five years later only for the British to capture her at the subsequent Battle of Cape Ortegal.

Remarkably Implacable survived the Second World War. Still, the Admiralty scuttled her by an explosive charge on December 2, 1949.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Survivors. Jutland casualties from HMS Tiger on board HMS Plassy 1916. Picture: National Museum of the Royal Navy

A fireboat towed her from Portsmouth Harbour to a spot east of the Isle of Wight and she sank into Saint Catherine's Deep, about five miles from Ventnor.

A French warship was in attendance to render honours.

Implacable was by then the second oldest ship of the navy after HMS Victory, and there were heavy protests against her disposal.

However, given post-war austerity the government decided against restoring her, which was estimated at £150,000 with another £50,000 for re-rigging.

HMS Furious at Navy Days in Portsmouth, probably 1927.

Here she is pictured in Portsmouth Harbour in the 1930s.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

Crowds around the bows of HMS Victory at Navy Days, probably 1928.