These are the original names of 19 places in and around Portsmouth

It is said that Portsmouth itself was founded by Anglo-Norman merchant Jean de Gisors in 1180.
However parts of the city even pre-date that and were featured in the Domesday Book.
The famed ‘Great Survey’ from 1086 recorded much of England and part of Wales at the request of William the Conqueror.
However while Portsmouth does not feature many places across our area were recorded in the book – making them among the oldest places in the region.
Here are the places that feature and the names they had back then.
We have ordered them in alphabetical order – click through all the pages to see all the places.
