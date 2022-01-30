These are the original names of 19 well-known places in and around Portsmouth

It is said that Portsmouth itself was founded by Anglo-Norman merchant Jean de Gisors in 1180.

However parts of the city even pre-date that and were featured in the Domesday Book.

The famed ‘Great Survey’ from 1086 recorded much of England and part of Wales at the request of William the Conqueror.

However while Portsmouth does not feature many places across our area were recorded in the book – making them among the oldest places in the region.

Here are the places that feature and the names they had back then.

We have ordered them in alphabetical order – click through all the pages to see all the places.

1. Bedhampton This former village, which is now a suburb of Havant, was featured in Domesday Book. It appears under the name Betametone. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Bishop's Waltham This market town was featured in the Domesday Book and appear's under the name of just Waltham. With walt meaning forest and ham the word for settlement. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Buckland This area in Portsmouth was featured in the Domesday Book. It appeared under the name Bocheland. It was one of the three settlements on Portsea Island to feature. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Copnor This area of Portsmouth was one of the settlements on the Portsea Island to be listed in the Domesday Book. It appeared under the name of Copenore. Photo: - Photo Sales