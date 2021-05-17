Two railway stations - one a mystery, the other being transformed | Nostalgia

The French fleet visited Portsmouth from August 7 to 14, 1905. Supposedly here we see a train dressed overall for the occasion leaving Portsmouth Harbour station.

The French Fleet arrived for the visit from August 7-14, 1905. However, I cannot see how this is Portsmouth Harbour station as below the wall, behind the refuge, would be, as now, Ordnance Row, a terrace of houses not what looks like factory roofs. Does anyone agree and if so where might this be?

n In the bottom picture we are looking towards Bedhampton from the North Street level crossing at Havant station in late 1936 or early 1937.

In the distance is the new Park Road North road bridge which would take traffic from North Street and the level crossing which would be under new quadrupled tracks. The new ‘up’ platform is being built between the front of the train and the signal box.

A Waterloo-bound train passing through temporary platforms at the western end of Havant station which was being rebuilt,1937. Picture: Barry Cox collection.

Amazing to think these COR units would still be in service in the 1970s. I believe they ended their days on the Waterloo to Reading line.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​