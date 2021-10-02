Victorian photos show Southsea at its finest | Nostalgia

Today we have a collection of historic pictures, all from the Getty Images agency, which show how popular Southsea was about 130 years ago.

By Deborah Croker
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 6:00 am
Crowds watching a Punch and Judy show at Southsea, about 1895. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Crowds and a row of bathing machines on the beach at Southsea in the 1890s. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Crowds at Southsea in 1900. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Ponies on Southsea Common in the 1890s. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
A street in Southsea, 1892. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
