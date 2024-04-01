Watch the moment the top was put on Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
The footage showing the crowning of the iconic city landmark is from 2005 and in the video at the top of this article you can watch as the top is placed on the Spinnaker Tower as work neared completion on the project. CJB Photography have provided the footage.
Work began on Spinnaker Tower in 2001 and was completed in mid-2005, before it was dedicated on October 18 of that year and opened two days later. It was originally due to be called the Portsmouth Millennium Tower and was planned to open in late 1999.
However due to years of disputes ranging from political ones to contractual and construction problems and financial ones the project was delayed. The project was renamed as the Spinnaker Tower as the delays meant it was not ready for the millennium.
Once it opened it proved to be a huge hit with tourists and more than 600,000 people visited it in the first year. Let us know what you think of the video of Spinnaker Tower’s crowning in the comments below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.