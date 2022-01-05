When horses bathed in the sea at Southsea | Nostalgia
We go back to 1910 again today for another clutch of old but endlessly fascinating pictures of Portsmouth plucked from the archives.
They were days when two of the town’s (Portsmouth was still a town then) major shopping streets – Palmerston Road and Fratton Road – were in their prime.
