Joy as South Parade Pier bosses presented with Pier of the Year award

OWNERS and backers of the revamped South Parade Pier united as the destination was presented with a top award yesterday.

The spot hosted figures from the National Pier Society (NPS), who presented its bosses with a certificate cementing its position as the 2018 Pier of the Year.

The recognition follows the site’s unveiling last year, off the back of years of hard work to secure its revival after a fire.

Tommy Ware Snr, who co-owns the attraction alongside Bobby Pettett Snr, said: ‘We really are over the moon with this award.

‘When we took on the pier about five years ago it was falling apart – if nothing had been done it would likely be in the sea.

‘But it’s back and it’s busy, and if it wasn’t for the team that fixed it up and the people who run it now we wouldn’t be here.’

Tim Wardley, chairman of the NPS, added: ‘The pier has undergone a remarkable transformation and I’m absolutely delighted on behalf of our members at South Parade Pier for earning this award.’