Hairdresser-approved and absolutely beautiful – ghd’s new Futurescape collection features bestselling hair tools in pearlescent pastels

Girls, if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your hair tools, now’s the time to do it. As a hairdresser with over 15 years of experience, I always recommend ghd – it’s my go-to brand for reliable, salon-quality styling. And right now, they’ve just launched their most beautiful collection yet.

The new limited edition Futurescape range features all of ghd’s bestselling tools, reimagined in dreamy pearlescent shades and holographic details. Think Galactic Lilac, Transcendent Pink and Mystic Aqua – perfect springtime pastels with a magical twist. These limited edition designs add a fresh, eye-catching update to the brand’s high-performance classics.

Wet to blow dried

No heat damage

For easy and smooth blow dries

Includes luxury matching heat-resistant bag (worth £21.95)

ghd Duet Style 2-in-1 hot air styler £389 | ghd

No heat damage

Includes a luxury matching heat-resistant bag (worth £21.95)

ghd Chronos hair straightener £299 | ghd

3x faster styling

One stroke high-definition results that last 24hrs

Includes luxury matching heat-resistant bag (worth £21.95)

ghd Helios™ professional hair dryer £189 | ghd

Lightweight professional hairdryer with aeroprecis technology

Ultimate styling control

30% more shine

Includes luxury dust bag

ghd Gold® hair straightener £199 | ghd

65% more shine

Includes luxury matching heat-resistant bag (worth £21.95)

If these are slightly out of your price range but still want the pastel hair tools then Amazon has a great selection of affordable hair tools. The High Speed Brushless Motor Ionic Hairdryer £58.79 with portable Blow Dryer with 360° Rotating Magnetic Nozzle & LED Display is available in dark and light shades of purple. As well as the pastel pink Dekuri Hair Straightener Wide Plate Flat Iron £139.

