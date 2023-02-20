A building that houses half of Becketts Southsea is on the market for £800,000. The popular hotel and restaurant is located inside two Grade II listed buildings - 10 and 11 Bellevue Terrace.

Becketts’ owners, Jason and Soraya Parker, took over the unique venue back in 2016 which contains multiple dining areas, a kitchen, two bars, two private dining rooms and six hotel bedrooms. The property has been listed by Bernards Estate and Letting Agents who state only 10 Bellevue Terrace, which includes the six hotel rooms, is on the market.

Becketts restaurant and bar will continue to operate from 11 Bellevue Terrace. The listing reads: “Please note that the current use is in conjunction with Becketts Bar and Restaurant which also occupies no. 11 Bellevue Terrace. This business will continue to operate, albeit only from no.11 Bellevue Terrace. The current openings between the two properties at ground floor level will be closed up by the Seller on completion.”

In October 2021, Becketts starred in Channel 4’s Four in a Bed , a daytime TV show where four hotel and B&B owners battle it out to see who has the best business. Becketts’ general manager at the time, Terence Carvalho, took part in two weeks of filming for the show back in November 2020.

At the time, Mr Carvalho said: “Since arriving at Becketts, my goal was to launch us into the spotlight. I felt we’ve done that in Portsmouth but I wanted to generate some nationwide attention. We’ve appeared on BBC News a couple of times but to appear on a flagship show on Channel 4 for Four In A Bed is another level.

Becketts in Southsea

