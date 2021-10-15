Becketts, in Southsea, will feature on the show.

The restaurant, bar and B&B will feature in Channel 4's Four in a Bed on Monday.

Becketts, which is located on Bellevue Terrace in Southsea, announced that they will be taking part in the show after filming took place in November last year.

The venue has received plenty of recognition since its owners Jason and Soraya Parker took over in 2016, with nine award wins in the last two years.

Here is everything you need to know about Becketts feature in Four in a Bed:

What is Four in a Bed?

Four in a Bed sees four hotel and B&B owners battle it out to see who has the best business.

The owners enjoy an overnight stay at each other's venues and then they will rate what they thought of the visit.

They will then decide whether they would pay full price for the stay as they rate the businesses on cleanliness, whether they had a good night sleep, hosting abilities and most importantly, the breakfast.

The hotel with the highest payment percentage is then crowned the winner after the week is over.

Becketts will go up against three other hotels and B&B's along the South Coast to try and win the competition.

When will the episode air?

On Channel 4, they release an episode of Four in a Bed daily from Monday to Friday.

Fans of the show can expect to see an appearance from Becketts from Monday with the finale set for Friday.

What time will it be on?

Four in a bed airs at 5pm Monday to Friday on Channel 4.

How can I watch the show?

Viewers will have the choice of watching the show live at 5pm on Channel 4 or they can watch the show on All4 catch up online after the show has aired on TV.

