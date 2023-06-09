2 . Concorde Club, Eastleigh

Join car fanatics at the Concorde Club, Eastleigh, to see a huge range of classic cars of all ages and types and the money raised at the event will go towards Naomi House and Jacksplace hospice for children and young adults. It is expected that there will be over 150 cars and tickets will cost £5 per person. For more information, visit the website: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/concorde-classics-car-show-2023-tickets-642235913907 Photo: Google