The Hampshire Hog in London Road, Clanfield, is hosting a car show on June 18 and there will be live music playing between 11.30am and 1pm. For more information, go to the website: https://allevents.in/waterlooville/fathers-day-classic-car-show/200024566656231The Hampshire Hog in London Road, Clanfield, is hosting a car show on June 18 and there will be live music playing between 11.30am and 1pm. For more information, go to the website: https://allevents.in/waterlooville/fathers-day-classic-car-show/200024566656231
Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 9 car shows taking place over the next few months

If you are a petrolhead, there are some exciting events taking place all over Hampshire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2023, 23:37 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 23:37 BST

From vintage and Swedish car shows at Beaulieu to shows in Swanmore, there are a number of car events taking place across Hampshire this summer. Here are 9 car shows taking place over Hampshire this summer:

Steeleford Supercar Show is taking over Stansted Park on July 2, 2023 and it is expected that there will be more than 270 cars in attendance. From a supercar paddock to a selection of street food, there is a whole day's worth of things to do. Tickets will start from £11.20 and for more information, visit the website: www.stanstedpark.co.uk

1. Stansted Park

Steeleford Supercar Show is taking over Stansted Park on July 2, 2023 and it is expected that there will be more than 270 cars in attendance. From a supercar paddock to a selection of street food, there is a whole day's worth of things to do. Tickets will start from £11.20 and for more information, visit the website: www.stanstedpark.co.uk Photo: Habibur Rahman

Join car fanatics at the Concorde Club, Eastleigh, to see a huge range of classic cars of all ages and types and the money raised at the event will go towards Naomi House and Jacksplace hospice for children and young adults. It is expected that there will be over 150 cars and tickets will cost £5 per person. For more information, visit the website: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/concorde-classics-car-show-2023-tickets-642235913907

2. Concorde Club, Eastleigh

Join car fanatics at the Concorde Club, Eastleigh, to see a huge range of classic cars of all ages and types and the money raised at the event will go towards Naomi House and Jacksplace hospice for children and young adults. It is expected that there will be over 150 cars and tickets will cost £5 per person. For more information, visit the website: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/concorde-classics-car-show-2023-tickets-642235913907 Photo: Google

The Departure Lounge will be holding car meets on the first Sunday of the month between 2pm and 4:30pm. It will cost £1 for entry to the show field. For more details, visit the website: https://allevents.in/basingstoke/classic-car-sunday/200024397916304

3. Departure Lounge Cafe, Alton

The Departure Lounge will be holding car meets on the first Sunday of the month between 2pm and 4:30pm. It will cost £1 for entry to the show field. For more details, visit the website: https://allevents.in/basingstoke/classic-car-sunday/200024397916304 Photo: Google

There are two upcoming events taking place at the National Motor Museum including the Volvo Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire Beaulieu Swedish Takeover which will take place on July 15 at 10am onwards. The second event is the Beaulieu Supercar Weekend, which will take place on August 5 and 6. This event is a must-see family spectacular and for more information, visit the website: https://www.thenewforest.co.uk/event/beaulieu-supercar-weekend/191976101/

4. National Motor Museum, Beaulieu

There are two upcoming events taking place at the National Motor Museum including the Volvo Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire Beaulieu Swedish Takeover which will take place on July 15 at 10am onwards. The second event is the Beaulieu Supercar Weekend, which will take place on August 5 and 6. This event is a must-see family spectacular and for more information, visit the website: https://www.thenewforest.co.uk/event/beaulieu-supercar-weekend/191976101/ Photo: Google

