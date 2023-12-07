Fabulous festive fun for all of the family is a must at this time of year – and luckily Portsmouth and its surrounding towns and villages have got plenty of things to offer.
Whether it is a fabulous festive walk, enjoying festive food or a Christmas activity you are not short on things to do which will help make some magical memories. Here are are top nine recommendations:
1. Festive fun this Christmas
2. Pop along to a panto
A visit to the theatre to watch a panto is a festive must for all of the family - and there are plenty to choose from across the city! Hook is the Kings Theatre, Aladdin at the New Theatre Royal, Puss and Boots at the Groundlings Theatre, and Rapunzel - The Tangled Panto is at the Guildhall.
3. Festive Food at our local eateries
Many of our local eateries offer festive goodies on their menus - and one of our favourites can be found at The Tenth Hole in Southsea. We adore their festive mac and cheese which comes loaded with pigs in blankets, stuffing and (of course) cranberry sauce! It makes us wish it was Christmas everyday! Photo: Tenth Hole
4. All aboard
As all know that Christmas shopping with little ons is not the most enjoyable of activities, so why not combine it with a trip on the mini festive train at Whiteley Shopping Centre. Fantastic decorations, a sparkling carousel and the chance to meet some festive characters will also help to ensure the festive spirit remains either while you do you shopping, or just enjoy a day out! Photo: The News