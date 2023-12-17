Hundreds of Santas filled the streets of Southsea following the return of the fun run.

Residents dressed up in their best festive costumes to test themselves over 5k and 10k distances past Clarence Pier for good causes. Money was raised for a variety of local charities including Rowans Hospice.

MORE LIKE THIS: 18 pictures from Coca Cola Truck visit to Portsmouth

Rewards were handed out to all the runners, with Father Christmas paying a visit and handing out gifts for the under-9s. Finishers were treated with a bespoke medal and mince pies once they crossed the finish line.

Here are 49 pictures from the event. Be sure to click through all the pictures to see if you can spot yourself.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

1 . Santa Fun Run! Hundreds of people turned out for the 2023 Santa Fun Run in Southsea on Saturday morning, many running to raise money for charity in either the 5K or 10K distance. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . Santa Fun Run! Hundreds of people turned out for the 2023 Santa Fun Run in Southsea on Saturday morning, many running to raise money for charity in either the 5K or 10K distance. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . Santa Fun Run! Hundreds of people turned out for the 2023 Santa Fun Run in Southsea on Saturday morning, many running to raise money for charity in either the 5K or 10K distance. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales