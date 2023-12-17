Excited families flocked to see the iconic Coca Cola truck in Portsmouth.

The festive tour best known for its Christmas adverts arrived in Gunwharf Quays yesterday (December 16). Shoppers got to see Coca Cola’s brand new snow globe and listen to the dulcet tones of the choir during their visit.

Florence Wheatley, brand manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible."

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, added: “We are thrilled to welcome the Coca-Cola truck to Gunwharf Quays this Christmas, and as this is the first time the truck has ever stopped at the shopping destination, we are particularly excited. Being able to offer our guests a fun and festive experience following a busy day of shopping and visiting our Christmas Village is a great pleasure. We are delighted to share the Christmas spirit with our community and beyond, thanks to Coca-Cola.”

