Pictured is: Cast (l-r) Shani Cantor as Genie of the ring, Emma Marsh as Aladdin, Chris Aukett as Widow Twankey, Kaysha Nada as Princess Jasmine and James Oates as Wishee-Washee with Trevor Williams (16).Pictured is: Cast (l-r) Shani Cantor as Genie of the ring, Emma Marsh as Aladdin, Chris Aukett as Widow Twankey, Kaysha Nada as Princess Jasmine and James Oates as Wishee-Washee with Trevor Williams (16).
9 heart-warming pictures of Christmas Aladdin panto stars visiting patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital

Festive joy was brought to patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital from stars of a rip-roaring pantomime.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Dec 2023, 13:36 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 13:36 GMT

Cast members from The New Theatre Royal’s Aladdin greeted smiling faces at the medical facility in Cosham yesterday afternoon. Chris Aukett as Widow Twankey, Kaysha Nada as Princess Jasmine, Shani Cantor as Genie of the ring, Emma Marsh as Aladdin and James Oates as Wishee-Washee greeted patients of all ages – dancing and singing songs.

Aladdin runs from December 8-31, with a BSL Signed Performance on December 17 and Relaxed Performance on December 31.

Tickets range from £10 to £23 and can be booked at newtheatreroyal.com or by calling the box office on (023) 9264 9000. Here a nine photos from the panto visit.

Pictured is: (l-r) Kaysha Nada as Princess Jasmine and Emma Marsh as Aladdin visit Ernest Wearn (2) and his mum Missy Read.

1. New Theatre Royal panto stars visit Queen Alexandra Hospital

Pictured is: (l-r) Kaysha Nada as Princess Jasmine and Emma Marsh as Aladdin visit Ernest Wearn (2) and his mum Missy Read. Photo: Sarah Standing (151223-3683)

Pictured is: Oscar and Lily-Evelyn Walsh talk to James Oates as Wishee-Washee.

2. New Theatre Royal panto stars visit Queen Alexandra Hospital

Pictured is: Oscar and Lily-Evelyn Walsh talk to James Oates as Wishee-Washee. Photo: Sarah Standing (151223-3687)

Pictured is: (middle) Phoebe Sizer (16) joins in with the panto cast.

3. New Theatre Royal panto stars visit Queen Alexandra Hospital

Pictured is: (middle) Phoebe Sizer (16) joins in with the panto cast. Photo: Sarah Standing (151223-3696)

Pictured is: Chris Aukett as Widow Twankey with Diego Richardson (3) from Waterlooville.

4. New Theatre Royal panto stars visit Queen Alexandra Hospital

Pictured is: Chris Aukett as Widow Twankey with Diego Richardson (3) from Waterlooville. Photo: Sarah Standing (151223-3702)

