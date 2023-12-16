9 heart-warming pictures of Christmas Aladdin panto stars visiting patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital
Cast members from The New Theatre Royal’s Aladdin greeted smiling faces at the medical facility in Cosham yesterday afternoon. Chris Aukett as Widow Twankey, Kaysha Nada as Princess Jasmine, Shani Cantor as Genie of the ring, Emma Marsh as Aladdin and James Oates as Wishee-Washee greeted patients of all ages – dancing and singing songs.
Aladdin runs from December 8-31, with a BSL Signed Performance on December 17 and Relaxed Performance on December 31.
Tickets range from £10 to £23 and can be booked at newtheatreroyal.com or by calling the box office on (023) 9264 9000. Here a nine photos from the panto visit.