Noel Gallagher: “Intimate” 2024 High Flying Birds show tickets at Portsmouth Guildhall sell out in 15 minutes
The “intimate” show fronted by the former Oasis guitarist proved immensely popular with music-lovers. Portsmouth Guildhall confirmed that all spots for next year’s concert were gone in 15 minutes after going on sale this morning. This included tickets which were on sale for between £77 and £101.
A box office spokeswoman said: “There was huge demand for tickets this morning for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. The intimate headline show, the only one announced in the country, will take place at Portsmouth Guildhall on March 20 ahead of four huge outdoor sold-out performances this summer at Wigan’s Robin Park, London’s Alexandra Palace, Cardiff Castle and Halifax’s The Piece Hall.
"2,500 tickets were instantly snapped up and the show was sold-out within 15 minutes.” Gallagher last performed in Portsmouth in 2016 as a Sunday headliner at Victorious Festival. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds recently released new versions of two classic Oasis songs, Going Nowhere and The Masterplan.
Both new versions of these hits were recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios. They have become mainstays in recent live sets and been met with a rapturous response. The original recorded versions of both tracks appear on Oasis’ B-sides album The Masterplan, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.
The album re-entered the UK albums chart at number two in November. Popularity around Gallagher’s tour is at fever-pitch. His British arena shows this month have also sold out, as he prepares to perform at London’s Wembley Arena, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena and elsewhere.