Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The “intimate” show fronted by the former Oasis guitarist proved immensely popular with music-lovers. Portsmouth Guildhall confirmed that all spots for next year’s concert were gone in 15 minutes after going on sale this morning. This included tickets which were on sale for between £77 and £101.

A box office spokeswoman said: “There was huge demand for tickets this morning for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. The intimate headline show, the only one announced in the country, will take place at Portsmouth Guildhall on March 20 ahead of four huge outdoor sold-out performances this summer at Wigan’s Robin Park, London’s Alexandra Palace, Cardiff Castle and Halifax’s The Piece Hall.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noel Gallagher's 2024 show at Portsmouth Guildhall with his High Flying Birds sold out in 15 minutes as all 2,500 tickets were snapped up. Picture: Matt Crockett

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"2,500 tickets were instantly snapped up and the show was sold-out within 15 minutes.” Gallagher last performed in Portsmouth in 2016 as a Sunday headliner at Victorious Festival. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds recently released new versions of two classic Oasis songs, Going Nowhere and The Masterplan.

Both new versions of these hits were recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios. They have become mainstays in recent live sets and been met with a rapturous response. The original recorded versions of both tracks appear on Oasis’ B-sides album The Masterplan, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.