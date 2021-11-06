Teaser featuring Ebanana Scrooge for the new Aldi Christmas advert. Picture: Aldi

However the popular Kevin the Carrot is nowhere to be seen.

Instead a new animated character Ebanana Scrooge has been introduced for 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin the Carrot has been the star of Aldi’s festive campaigns for the previous five years – and the toys based on the character are hugely popular during the Christmas period, notoriously selling out fast.

The new 20-second clip shows a child Ebanana Scrooge patiently waiting for Santa, snuggled up next to a mince pie in front of a roaring log fire on Christmas Eve.

SEE ALSO: Watch the John Lewis Christmas ad for 2021

A mystery hand then appears and takes the mince pie, leaving the banana behind - at which the upset Ebanana cries, ‘Santa, wait…why didn’t he take me?’

Just before the teaser clip fades, Ebanana jumps up and angrily declares, ‘I hate Christmas…’ - leaving viewers wondering what happens next in this festive tale.

The full advert will debut on Thursday, so tune back in to find out Ebanana’s full story!

You can watch the teaser in the link embedded in this story.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron