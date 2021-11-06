Aldi teases its Christmas advert for 2021 but Kevin the Carrot is nowhere to be seen
ALDI has dropped the first teaser for its annual Christmas advert.
However the popular Kevin the Carrot is nowhere to be seen.
Instead a new animated character Ebanana Scrooge has been introduced for 2021.
Read More
Kevin the Carrot has been the star of Aldi’s festive campaigns for the previous five years – and the toys based on the character are hugely popular during the Christmas period, notoriously selling out fast.
The new 20-second clip shows a child Ebanana Scrooge patiently waiting for Santa, snuggled up next to a mince pie in front of a roaring log fire on Christmas Eve.
A mystery hand then appears and takes the mince pie, leaving the banana behind - at which the upset Ebanana cries, ‘Santa, wait…why didn’t he take me?’
Just before the teaser clip fades, Ebanana jumps up and angrily declares, ‘I hate Christmas…’ - leaving viewers wondering what happens next in this festive tale.
The full advert will debut on Thursday, so tune back in to find out Ebanana’s full story!
You can watch the teaser in the link embedded in this story.