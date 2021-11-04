The animated short film ‘The Step Dad’ was released yesterday and it has already provoked strong reactions online.

After Disney UK shared the advert on Instagram, the comment section was flooded with people sharing how it had ‘made them cry’.

One person wrote: ‘Thanks Disney, made me cry.’

Another added: ‘Now I’m crying, that was beautiful.’

One person was left wanting more, writing: ‘Loved that. Want a feature length story about this family now. Sniff.’

A still image from 'The Step Dad', Disney's Christmas advert for 2021. Picture: Disney

Another wrote: ‘Very, very, very good Disney!’

Following Disney’s 2020 debut consumer products Christmas advert this year’s instalment features a grown-up Nicole, the granddaughter from ‘Lola’ – which you can see in the YouTube link below – , and her two children Max and Ella, as new step-dad Mike moves into their family home.

At the heart of the story is a very special storybook – a precious item belonging to son Max from his birth father. The book celebrates how the power of storytelling can deepen family bonds, and the magic that reading together creates as stories from Disney and Pixar lift off from the pages igniting the family’s shared imagination and wonder.

Viewers will see the family navigate an emotive journey as they enjoy combining existing festive traditions with new ones in the run up to Christmas.

This campaign once again supports long-standing partner, Make-A-Wish, helping the charity to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses that can be an important part of the healing process. Since 1980, Disney has helped Make-A-Wish grant more than 145,000 life-changing wishes around the world - bringing light, hope and joy to wish children and their families.

Double Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter performs an emotive rendition of original track ‘Love Runs Deeper’ – penned for the advert, which provides a musical narrative to the film through the eyes of Mike in lieu of any dialogue.

He said: ‘The lyrics of the track are so powerful, and underline that behind everything there is love. When I read the first line of ‘Love Runs Deeper’, “When you open the door, I will be standing there”, I was truly moved by its emotion and storytelling.

‘I knew I needed to be involved with this campaign and support Make-A-Wish.’

