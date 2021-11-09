Amy Hart's role in Jack and the Beanstalk will be her first ever pantomime performance.

Amy Hart, who is from Worthing in West Sussex, rose to fame as a contestant on the hit ITV2 reality series.

She is set to play Princess Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk at the theatre in Albert Road, Southsea, this festive season.

She will be starring alongside Jack Edwards and X Factor's Sean Smith.

The Kings Theatre’s 2020 Christmas pantomime of Peter Pan and the 2021 summer pantomime of Dick Whittington were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is all you need to know about Amy Hart:

How old is Amy?

Amy Hart is 28 years old.

What is her job?

Before joining Love Island, Amy worked as an air hostess for British Airways.

She left the role to take part in the fifth season of Love Island in 2019.

Amy decided to leave the show on day 37 after she was dumped by love interest, Curtis Pritchard.

Since the show, Amy has made appearances on Celebs Go Dating, Loose Women and Good Morning Britain.

She has also started a career on the West End as a producer for the revival of Justin Butcher's Scaramouche Jones.

EastEnders star Shane Ritchie is to play the lead role.

Has she frozen her eggs?

After her stint in the Love Island villa where she was left unlucky in love, Amy froze her eggs as she was warned by doctors that she could be at risk of early menopause.

She froze her eggs earlier this year and vowed if she hadn't met someone before the age of 35, she would seek having children on her own.

Amy has since found her first boyfriend, model and businessman Sam Rason.

She confirmed her new found romance on Instagram in August.

Will she be at the launch of the Gunwharf Quays Christmas village?

Amy and the Jack and the Beanstalk cast will be at the launch of the Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village for a meet and greet this Saturday.

From 4pm, the cast will be walking around the village and they will perform a mini-sequence for attendees.

Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village will be open Sunday to Wednesday 10am to 6pm and Thursday to Saturday 10am to 8pm.

What is her Instagram?

Amy is @amyhartx on Instagram.

She has 1.1 million followers on the social media platform.

What is she looking forward to most about the pantomime?

Amy says she is looking forward to performing in Southsea in her first ever pantomime.

She explained: ‘Theatre is my absolute passion and pantomime is something I have grown up with so I’m really excited to be doing my first professional show after Love Island.

'The Kings Theatre is absolutely beautiful and I was so blown away when I first came here. There’s so much history and I can’t wait to perform on the stage as part of a pantomime family.'

You can still buy tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk on the Kings Theatre website.

