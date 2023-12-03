Baffins Christmas Market in Portsmouth's Tangier Road returns for first time since pandemic
Community group “Love Baffins” re-organised the market, which took place on December 2 between midday and 4pm. It had a variety of stalls, mostly run by locals, inside City Life Church, St Joseph’s Church and more outside The Baffins Pub on Tangier Road.
Co-organiser and local councillor Darren Sanders said the market celebrates the “great community spirit” in the area.
Attendees also enjoyed live music, face painting, a children’s craft stall, street food, and carol singing. More festive fun came in the form of a Father Christmas grotto held at the Alderman Lacey library, where children had the chance to meet the man himself.
Here are 6 pictures from Baffins’ Christmas market: