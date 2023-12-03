News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Baffins Christmas Market in Portsmouth's Tangier Road returns for first time since pandemic

A community Christmas market made its return this weekend for the first time since it was cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 14:54 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 14:55 GMT

Community group “Love Baffins” re-organised the market, which took place on December 2 between midday and 4pm. It had a variety of stalls, mostly run by locals, inside City Life Church, St Joseph’s Church and more outside The Baffins Pub on Tangier Road.

NOW READ: 11 pictures of festive fun, music and fairground rides in Waterlooville town centre

Co-organiser and local councillor Darren Sanders said the market celebrates the “great community spirit” in the area.

Attendees also enjoyed live music, face painting, a children’s craft stall, street food, and carol singing. More festive fun came in the form of a Father Christmas grotto held at the Alderman Lacey library, where children had the chance to meet the man himself.

Here are 6 pictures from Baffins’ Christmas market:

The cake stall. Baffins Christmas market, Tangier Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse

1. Baffins Christmas Market

The cake stall. Baffins Christmas market, Tangier Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Simon Archer with Ted, 7. Baffins Christmas market, Tangier Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse

2. Baffins Christmas Market

Simon Archer with Ted, 7. Baffins Christmas market, Tangier Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
The Dunn family. Baffins Christmas market, Tangier Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse

3. Baffins Christmas Market

The Dunn family. Baffins Christmas market, Tangier Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
From left, Cllr Darren Sanders, Clair Udy and Cllr Abdul Kadir. Baffins Christmas market, Tangier Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 021223-43)

4. Baffins Christmas Market

From left, Cllr Darren Sanders, Clair Udy and Cllr Abdul Kadir. Baffins Christmas market, Tangier Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 021223-43) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthWaterlooville