Christmas dinner is one of the major moments people look forward to over the festive period.

Gathering in the kitchen with family and friends, the meal provides a whole host of delicacies and classics suitable for the occasion. Whether it is the sumptuous turkey crown or pigs in blankets, shoppers need to get everything organised before the big meal.

The best way to do that is go to your local butcher and buy the best produce you can, but it can be hard to decide where to go. Google have ranked best butchers in the Portsmouth area – covering the city, Gosport, Fareham, Waterlooville and elsewhere – to come up with the best places to get a turkey for Christmas dinner.

Here are the 11 places that came out on top. Only establishments which have at least 25 reviews have been included.

Best butchers in the Portsmouth area to get a turkey for Christmas dinner Here are the best butchers in the Portsmouth area to load up for Christmas dinner, according to Google reviews.

Buckwells of Southsea - 11 Buckwells of Southsea, in Osborne Road, Southsea, has a 4.5 star rating on Google from 63 reviews. Pictured is butcher Tom Bridle with the window display.

Portsmouth Arena - 10 Portsmouth Arena, in London Road, North End, has a 4.5 star rating on Google from 151 reviews.

Hadlows - 9 Hadlows, in South Street, Titchfield, has a 4.6 star rating on Google from 32 reviews.