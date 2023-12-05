A well-known Portchester couple have pulled out all of the stops once again by covering their bungalow in thousands of Christmas decorations.

The couple has been adorning their home for charity for decades and this year is no different as they aim to raise £3,000 for Woodsy’s Food Bank.

Decorating the house takes weeks of preparation and the terrible weather over the past few weeks has made the process much harder – but the determined pair were set on creating the winter wonderland for another year.

Bill said: “We love it. We love the people, it really is fantastic.

"A few years ago, we got involved in the local food bank and so far, it’s going very very well and over the three years, we’ve made £9,200 so we’ve got a little challenge this year, and I’m sure we are going to do it – we need about £800 and that will take us to £10,000.

"Everyone has been really great and providing we are well enough, we shall continue to do it for the food bank.”

The Christmas lights have already generated a lot of interest this year by locals who support the couple and the charity.

1 . Bill and Barbara Wright Bill and Barbara Wright have been doing their Christmas lights for charity for the last 16 years and this year is no different. Pictured: Christmas lights at Bill and Barbara Wright's home in Portchester on Monday 4th December 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . Bill and Barbara Wright Bill and Barbara Wright have been doing their Christmas lights for charity for the last 16 years and this year is no different Pictured: Christmas lights at Bill and Barbara Wright's home in Portchester on Monday 4th December 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . Bill and Barbara Wright Pictured: Christmas lights at Bill and Barbara Wright's home in Portchester on Monday 4th December 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales