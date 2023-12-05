Christmas in Hampshire: Portchester house covered in thousands of Christmas lights as couple raises money for Woodsy’s Food Bank
Bill and Barbara Wright have accumulated a following over the past 17 years because of their breath taking Christmas decorations which span the entirety of their home.
The couple has been adorning their home for charity for decades and this year is no different as they aim to raise £3,000 for Woodsy’s Food Bank.
Decorating the house takes weeks of preparation and the terrible weather over the past few weeks has made the process much harder – but the determined pair were set on creating the winter wonderland for another year.
The Just Giving fundraiser has currently received £256 worth of donations and over the past three years the couple has raised a phenomenal amount of £9,200 which has all been donated to the local food bank.
Bill said: “We love it. We love the people, it really is fantastic.
"A few years ago, we got involved in the local food bank and so far, it’s going very very well and over the three years, we’ve made £9,200 so we’ve got a little challenge this year, and I’m sure we are going to do it – we need about £800 and that will take us to £10,000.
"Everyone has been really great and providing we are well enough, we shall continue to do it for the food bank.”
The Christmas lights have already generated a lot of interest this year by locals who support the couple and the charity.