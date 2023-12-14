Christmas in Gosport: Free Santa's grotto coming soon with gifts for children - when and times
Families and children will get to see Santa Claus for free at the Utilita Energy Hub on December 21. Excited tots will get an opportunity to take photos with Father Christmas and receive a free gift. The grotto will be open between 11.30am and 3pm.
Conor Payne, supervisor at the hub, said he is hoping the grotto will spread some festive cheer. Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item – if they can – which will be distributed to the Gosport and Fareham Basics Bank among other charities.
Mr Payne said: “Unfortunately, another tough winter lies ahead as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite. This is why all visits to our grotto will be completely free. During this time of giving, we are also collecting items for local food banks which play an incredible part in our local community, and we are always keen to help them out.
Christmas gifts are aimed at young children up to the age of ten, but anyone is welcome to meet Father Christmas. Utilita CEO Bill Bullen said: “We opened the Gosport Energy Hub in 2018 and the reason was simple: we wanted to serve our customers in their own community – and be able to look them in the eye as we did so. “We aim to connect with local communities too, not just helping them but being part of them – a face they can trust.”