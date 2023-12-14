Father Christmas is coming to Gosport soon and is setting up his grotto on the High Street.

Father Christmas will be visiting Gosport soon as a free Santa's Grotto is coming to the high street. Here is when it will take place and when you can see Santa.

Families and children will get to see Santa Claus for free at the Utilita Energy Hub on December 21. Excited tots will get an opportunity to take photos with Father Christmas and receive a free gift. The grotto will be open between 11.30am and 3pm.

NOW READ: 26 pictures of stunning Christmas grotto and winter wonderland

Conor Payne, supervisor at the hub, said he is hoping the grotto will spread some festive cheer. Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item – if they can – which will be distributed to the Gosport and Fareham Basics Bank among other charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Payne said: “Unfortunately, another tough winter lies ahead as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite. This is why all visits to our grotto will be completely free. During this time of giving, we are also collecting items for local food banks which play an incredible part in our local community, and we are always keen to help them out.