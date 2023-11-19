26 pictures of Christmas Winter wonderland at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean as excited children see Santa
Excited children and happy families gathered in their numbers to experience the launch of winter wonderland.
Keydell Nurseries in Havant Road, Horndean, launched their annual Christmas grotto on Friday (November 17). Father Christmas and some of his elves greeted visitors as they eagerly lined up to see the grotto.
Wonderous sculptures filled the grotto as people explored everything it had to offer. The Woodland Walk also proved a major success.
Here are 26 pictures of people visiting the grotto and winter wonderland itself.
Be sure to click through all the pages to see if you can spot yourself.
