26 pictures of Christmas Winter wonderland at Keydell Nurseries in Horndean as excited children see Santa

Excited children and happy families gathered in their numbers to experience the launch of winter wonderland.
By Freddie Webb
Published 19th Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT

Keydell Nurseries in Havant Road, Horndean, launched their annual Christmas grotto on Friday (November 17). Father Christmas and some of his elves greeted visitors as they eagerly lined up to see the grotto.

Wonderous sculptures filled the grotto as people explored everything it had to offer. The Woodland Walk also proved a major success.

Here are 26 pictures of people visiting the grotto and winter wonderland itself.

Be sure to click through all the pages to see if you can spot yourself.

Christmas grotto launch at Keydell Nurseries, Havant Road, Horndean on Friday 17th November 2023.

1. Christmas grotto launch at Keydell Nurseries

Christmas grotto launch at Keydell Nurseries, Havant Road, Horndean on Friday 17th November 2023. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Pictured: Some of the interior at the Keydell Grotto.

2. Chirstmas grotto launch at Keydell Nurseries

Pictured: Some of the interior at the Keydell Grotto. Photo: Habibur Rahman

A mum and son enjoying the grotto.

3. Christmas grotto launch at Keydell Nurseries

A mum and son enjoying the grotto. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Families arrived at the nursery in their droves.

4. Christmas grotto launch at Keydell Nurseries

Families arrived at the nursery in their droves. Photo: Habibur Rahman

