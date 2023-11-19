Excited children and happy families gathered in their numbers to experience the launch of winter wonderland.

Keydell Nurseries in Havant Road, Horndean, launched their annual Christmas grotto on Friday (November 17). Father Christmas and some of his elves greeted visitors as they eagerly lined up to see the grotto.

Wonderous sculptures filled the grotto as people explored everything it had to offer. The Woodland Walk also proved a major success.

Here are 26 pictures of people visiting the grotto and winter wonderland itself.

Christmas grotto launch at Keydell Nurseries, Havant Road, Horndean on Friday 17th November 2023.

Pictured: Some of the interior at the Keydell Grotto.

A mum and son enjoying the grotto.

Families arrived at the nursery in their droves.