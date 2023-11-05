Christmas in Hampshire: Locals flock to Fareham Indoor Christmas Market to browse hundreds of festive stalls
Crowds flocked to browse hundreds of stalls at Fareham Indoor Christmas Market on the first day of the weekend-spanning festive event.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Nov 2023, 11:04 GMT
Taking place at Fareham Leisure Centre, located in Park Lane, the indoor market launched yesterday (November 4) and there are about 200 stalls selling bespoke products.
The event is taking place between 9am and 2pm today and there is a lot of free parking on-site.
This event is hosted by Funyard Events and for more information about what the weekend has to offer, click here.
Here are 13 pictures of people getting into the festive spirit at the event:
