Things to do: Fareham Indoor Christmas Market is taking place this weekend - here's everything you need to know

Visitors can browse hundreds of stalls under one roof at the Fareham Indoor Christmas Market this weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Taking place at Fareham Leisure Centre, located in Park Lane, the indoor Christmas market has launched today (November 4) and there are about 200 stalls selling bespoke products.

The event will take place on November 4 and 5 between 9am and 2pm and there is a lot of free parking on-site.

There is something for everyone at this festive weekend event and if you are hoping to find the perfect Christmas gift or decoration, then look no further.

Fareham Indoor Christmas Market will be taking place this weekend.Fareham Indoor Christmas Market will be taking place this weekend.
The event is free to enter and there will be lots of things on offer to keep the whole family interested.

This event is hosted by Funyard Events and for more information about what the weekend has to offer, click here.

