Visitors can browse hundreds of stalls under one roof at the Fareham Indoor Christmas Market this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will take place on November 4 and 5 between 9am and 2pm and there is a lot of free parking on-site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is something for everyone at this festive weekend event and if you are hoping to find the perfect Christmas gift or decoration, then look no further.

Fareham Indoor Christmas Market will be taking place this weekend.

The event is free to enter and there will be lots of things on offer to keep the whole family interested.