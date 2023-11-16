Port Solent is dusting off the Christmas decs as it gets ready for its two day festival next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will take place on December 9 and 10 and there will be more than 100 under-cover market stalls, all of which will be offering festive favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be the opportunity for people to watch street entertainment, listen to festive music, indulge in delicious food and drink and immerse themselves in a spectacular Christmas event.

Port Solent Christmas Festival is taking place next month and it is set to be a big event in the Christmas calendar.

SEE ALSO: Here are 15 Christmas events taking place in Hampshire

On the Saturday, there will be live performances from Theatre Arts Kids, the Igloo Band and Choir, the Salvation Army Band and Warsash Band, plus entertainment from Two Wise Men, Christmas Pudding and a festive Fairy, which will take place between 10am to 5pm.

On Sunday, there will be music from The Pitch Pipers; Pompey Pluckers, the Lyrics Singing Crew and The Fine Voice Choir, plus fun with The Squirrels and The Wish Elf, who will be performing between 10am to 4pm.