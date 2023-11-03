While the festive season is not yet upon us, it’s not too early to start putting some key Christmas dates in your diary.
For some, the best way to get into the Christmas spirit is watching the annuals light switch-on ceremony. We’ve put together a list of Christmas light switch-ons in the Portsmouth area, including in Cosham, Gosport, Fareham, and Lee-on-the-Solent for the whole family to enjoy.
This year’s program of Christmas illumination events in Portsmouth will feature local performers, guest appearances from panto stars and will also see Christmas markets launched in the city. The events will be hosted by Mark Collins from Wave 105.
Here are the details for 8 fantastic Christmas light switch-ons:
1. West Street, Fareham
The event will take place on the pedestrianised area of West Street on November 18 and this family friendly event is one of the best attended of the year, attracting thousands of visitors.
Fareham Borough Council will be unveiling a new festive lights display, as part of a five year contract with The Festive Lighting Company and the previous Christmas lights are set to be recycled. The new lighting scheme, with its warm and cool toned white lights, is twice as energy efficient than the previous LED lighting, while delivering much brighter and more impressive lights. Pictured is Fareham's Christmas lights switch on last November. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland
2. Commercial Road, Portsmouth
The Christmas light switch on in Portsmouth city centre will take place on Thursday, November 16 from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, and visitors will be able to shop at Portsmouth Christmas Market. Pictured are last years lights.
Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Palmerston Road, Southsea
Southsea's Christmas switch-on will take place on Thursday, November 23 from 5pm to 7pm and coincides with the launch of Love Southsea Christmas Market. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
Gunwharf Quays will open its Christmas Village on November 11 and it promises to be "a festive extravaganza like never before." Picture: Sarah Standing (041122-5281) Photo: Sarah Standing