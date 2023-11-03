1 . West Street, Fareham

The event will take place on the pedestrianised area of West Street on November 18 and this family friendly event is one of the best attended of the year, attracting thousands of visitors. Fareham Borough Council will be unveiling a new festive lights display, as part of a five year contract with The Festive Lighting Company and the previous Christmas lights are set to be recycled. The new lighting scheme, with its warm and cool toned white lights, is twice as energy efficient than the previous LED lighting, while delivering much brighter and more impressive lights. Pictured is Fareham's Christmas lights switch on last November. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland