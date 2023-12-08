News you can trust since 1877
Christmas in Hampshire: Tangier Road in Baffins decorated by Yarn-Bombers ahead of Christmas market - See pictures

A Portsmouth sewing group have decorated a Baffins post box and bollards in woollen Christmas outfits to celebrate the festive season.
By Joe Williams
Published 8th Dec 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 12:11 GMT

The Baffins Yarn-Bombers decorated Tangier Road prior to the Baffins Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3.

The decorations will remain on show over the festive period, and the group are asking for donations of colourful wool to help them with future projects which can be left at Beenys Coffee on Tangier road.

Here are 8 pictures of the festively clad street:

A woollen snowman keeps a bollard warm on Tangier Road

A woollen festive medley adorns the bollards on Tangier Road

The railings and tree at Baffins pond have also been given a colourful woollen decoration

A woollen soldier stands guard by Baffins Pond

