Christmas in Hampshire: Alverstoke Christmas Tree Festival welcomed 75 Christmas trees in opening ceremony
A fantastically festive Christmas tree event in Gosport has officially started following the opening ceremony – see 14 pictures.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
The Christmas Tree Festival is in its 15th year and the opening ceremony, which was held at St Mary’s Church, was a huge success.
The festival was launched last night (December 7) where guests were able to get involved in traditional Christmas carols.
There will be 75 spectacular Christmas trees on show, all of which will be decorated by local charities, schools, clubs and businesses and the festival opening times are December 8 between 3pm and 7pm, December 9 between 11am and 6pm and December 10 between 12pm and 6pm.
1 / 4