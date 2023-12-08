News you can trust since 1877
Christmas in Hampshire: Alverstoke Christmas Tree Festival welcomed 75 Christmas trees in opening ceremony

A fantastically festive Christmas tree event in Gosport has officially started following the opening ceremony – see 14 pictures.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT

The Christmas Tree Festival is in its 15th year and the opening ceremony, which was held at St Mary’s Church, was a huge success.

The festival was launched last night (December 7) where guests were able to get involved in traditional Christmas carols.

There will be 75 spectacular Christmas trees on show, all of which will be decorated by local charities, schools, clubs and businesses and the festival opening times are December 8 between 3pm and 7pm, December 9 between 11am and 6pm and December 10 between 12pm and 6pm.

Here are 14 pictures from the opening ceremony of the Alverstoke Christmas Tree Festival:

Pictured is: People admiring the decorated trees. Picture: Keith Woodland (071221-78)

1. St Mary's Christmas Tree Festival

Pictured is: People admiring the decorated trees. Picture: Keith Woodland (071221-78) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Some of the decorated trees. Picture: Keith Woodland (071221-6)

2. St Mary's Christmas Tree Festival

Pictured is: Some of the decorated trees. Picture: Keith Woodland (071221-6) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Sue Lamport with Nick Sterne admiring one the trees at the event Picture: Keith Woodland (071221-83)

3. St Mary's Christmas Tree Festival

Pictured is: Sue Lamport with Nick Sterne admiring one the trees at the event Picture: Keith Woodland (071221-83) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Susan Barker and Susan Tingley with the mulled wine and mince pies admiring one of the many trees at the event Picture: Keith Woodland (071221-74)

4. St Mary's Christmas Tree Festival

Pictured is: Susan Barker and Susan Tingley with the mulled wine and mince pies admiring one of the many trees at the event Picture: Keith Woodland (071221-74) Photo: Keith Woodland

