Having already stopped off at several locations across the UK, the soft drink company is spreading festive cheer at one of the city’s premier shopping centres. Visitors will get the chance to see what’s going on between midday and 8pm tomorrow (December 16).

Several interactive experiences will be set up for shoppers to immerse themselves in, including Coca Cola’s new snow globe where families can take the perfect Christmas picture in front of the truck. A choir will also be performing a set of carols while shoppers explore the winter wonderland. Florence Wheatley, brand manager at Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible.

The Coca Cola truck tour is coming to Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth on December 16, having made several stops across the UK.

"Alongside the beloved 'Holidays Are Coming' advert, we have introduced new elements like the 'World Needs More Santas' TVC and an interactive Santa Quiz. We’re also thrilled to extend our partnership with Neighbourly and emphasise spreading kindness and making a positive impact locally. Together, we want to inspire year-round acts of goodwill and truly make a difference in our communities." Coca Cola have partnered with the Neighbourly foundation to provide donations to communities nationwide. Donations can be made online or by scanning the QR code at the truck tour.

Steve Butterworth, CEO at Neighbourly, said: “We’re excited to join forces with Coca-Cola over the festive period. The Christmas Truck Tour is a fantastic way to increase awareness of Neighbourly’s mission to help businesses build stronger communities. The partnership with Coca-Cola is about more than just festivities; it's about making a real difference.

"By connecting businesses with local causes, we aim to create a positive impact that lasts beyond the holiday season. We hope people can visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas and discover how they can be a force for good in their community.” The tour, popular among many thanks for the yearly festive advert, has been synonymous with Christmas for many years.

