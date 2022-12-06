Father Christmas gets on his bike in Gosport to save on petrol
Father Christmas is going green this winter and has joined up with Gosport Rotary Club for its Christmas collection.
This year, Santa will be touring the streets of Gosport on a bike. After Southsea Cycles donated the bike, Santa can keep an eye on his petrol cost.
The Rotary Club will be raising funds for community projects around the town.
A spokesman said: ‘Please support us. Last week, to take a break from sorting out the toys and his public liability insurance for the Gosport trek, Santa dropped in unexpectedly to Southsea
Cycles to try out the two-wheeled contraption - and he loved it!
Each day of the tour runs from 4.30pm to 7pm:
Tuesday, December 6: Fort Brockhurst, Brighton Avenue, Hastings Avenue, Worthing Avenue, Selsey Avenue, Anthony Grove.
Thursday, December 8: Palmyra Road, Rothesay Road, Vale Grove, Shalbourne Road, Pannall Road,
Chantry Road, Dunkeld Road, Sedgeley Grove, Rydal Road, Bramber Road.
Saturday, December 10: Hedca, Fishguard Road, Reeds Road, Goodwood Road, Findon Road, Albemarle Road, Palmyra Road, Welch Road, Melville Road Road, Dorrien Road, Fieldmore Road.