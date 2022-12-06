This year, Santa will be touring the streets of Gosport on a bike. After Southsea Cycles donated the bike, Santa can keep an eye on his petrol cost.

The Rotary Club will be raising funds for community projects around the town.

Father Christmas accepts the loan of a bike from Southsea Cycles on behalf of Gosport Rotary Club

A spokesman said: ‘Please support us. Last week, to take a break from sorting out the toys and his public liability insurance for the Gosport trek, Santa dropped in unexpectedly to Southsea

Cycles to try out the two-wheeled contraption - and he loved it!

Each day of the tour runs from 4.30pm to 7pm:

Tuesday, December 6: Fort Brockhurst, Brighton Avenue, Hastings Avenue, Worthing Avenue, Selsey Avenue, Anthony Grove.

Thursday, December 8: Palmyra Road, Rothesay Road, Vale Grove, Shalbourne Road, Pannall Road,

Chantry Road, Dunkeld Road, Sedgeley Grove, Rydal Road, Bramber Road.