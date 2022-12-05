Gosport man has released a song to support England at the World Cup
A 78-year-old football fan has written and produced a song to support England at the World Cup.
Retired jeweller Brian Hug, has released a song to support England at the World Cup, held in Qatar, and he hopes that it could become the next chant adopted by Portsmouth fans.
Brian, of Gosport, began writing and making his own music after being diagnosed with severe depression and experiencing suicidal feelings, he was encouraged to take up his former passion of creating music.
He used to own and work in Hugs Jewellers in Gosport, which was established by his grandfather, but due to the pandemic, he sadly had to close his family business, which triggered his depression.
Since then, the musician has released a number of songs about topics that he feels passionately about, including the environment and climate change, the Ukrainian war and his latest music endeavour is about his love of the football as he expresses his support for England at the World Cup.
Brian said: ‘I did it for the Euros last year so I did it a year ago and I thought I might as well bring it out again for the World Cup and then we decided to do a little video of us leaping around singing to it and it is the sort of chant that could go a bit bigger than the last thing I did.
‘It usually takes a couple of days in the studio to get everything organised and it is quite a traditional song and I added to the normal England chant and I think it could get big because it is so catchy.’
He originally released the song last year, but he has recently made some tweaks to it, and has re-released the tune, ready for fans to sing at the next match which will be against France on Saturday.
He has also released a video to accompany the song, which shows him and his family getting in the football spirit as they are kitted out with flags and face paint.
He has high hopes that the song will catch on, and be the next Fratton Park anthem amongst Portsmouth football fans.