Sainsbury's will be closed on Boxing Days. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

A number of major supermarkets will be staying closed on December 26 to give staff a well deserved break.

While some high street retailers are also following suit – despite Boxing Day long being associated with sales.

We’ve pulled together a list of the supermarkets and other stores that will be shut on December 26.

Here’s all you need to know:

Morrisons

This supermarket has announced that it will be keeping all its stores closed on Boxing Day 2021.

All of its 111,000 workers will get the day off.

It will be the first time the grocer has shut stores on December 26 in living memory.

It is giving staff the day off as a thanks for working so hard during the pandemic.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s will be keeping all of its supermarket, convenience stores and petrol filling stations shut on December 26.

This is a ‘thank you’ to its roughly 170,000 colleagues.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said: ‘Christmas is a really special time for so many, but because of lockdown restrictions last year, lots of us weren’t able to celebrate in the way we wanted.

‘In recognition of this and to say a massive thank you to all our colleagues for everything they have done during the last challenging year, we will be closing all of our supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol filling stations, as well as Argos and Habitat stores, this Boxing Day.

‘I want to thank our customers in advance for their understanding, which will mean as many of our team as possible can have a well-deserved break to spend time with loved ones.’

Argos and Habitat

Argos and Habitat will also be keeping all stores shut on Boxing Day, the stores are owned by Sainsbury’s – so it is in keeping with the supermarkets decision to give its staff December 26 off.

Aldi will be shut on Boxing Day in 2021 – it has been keeping stores shut on December 26 since arriving in the UK 30 years ago.

Iceland

Iceland, the retailer not the country, will remain shut on Boxing Day this year.

Waitrose

Waitrose will be closing the vast majority of its stores on Boxing Day – including the store in Southsea.

However Waitrose will be keeping open its stores in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts – some of which will be open 24 hours.

Marks and Spencer

The retailer will be keeping its stores closed on Boxing Day – for the second year in a row.

Poundland

This budget retailer will be shutting all its stores on Boxing Day in 2021.

Home Bargains

Home Bargains will once again be keeping its doors shut on Boxing Day.

It first started giving its staff December 26 off in 2019 – so this is the third year in a row.

Pets at Home

Pets at Home will be shut on Boxing Day as well.

Bosses said sites will shut on December 26 as a thank you to staff for their hard work during the year, which saw stores remain open throughout the pandemic due to its ‘essential’ retailer status.

The company pointed out that stores were also closed on Boxing Day last year.

Wilko

This retailer will also be closing its stores on December 26.

