The market, which also features a giant ferris wheel and carnival rides, opened on Saturday.

Visitors to the Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth will be able to stroll between wooden chalets selling all sorts of gifts and feel as if they have been transported to a European Christmas market.

There will be rows of of snow-covered Christmas trees along with selfie spots using giant Instagrammable Christmas decorations.

The highlight of the festive attraction will be the 22.5 metre high giant observation wheel, providing guests with spectacular views of Portsmouth’s harbour.

The observation wheel will be accompanied by other traditional carnival rides, including a festive Carousel.

Guests will also be able enjoy warm spiced mulled wine as well as beers and lagers from local, and imported, breweries at the Alpine Lodge Bar as well as sample the finest German Bratwurst sausages at the Pyramid Swing Grill.

Pictures show the village has been set up in Gunwharf Quays ahead of the opening – including the giant observation wheel and the chalets.

It is open until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

See our gallery below – which also includes photos of other Christmas decorations that have already been set up around Gunwharf Quays.

