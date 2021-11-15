The new Tesco Campaign celebrates that Christmas is officially back after the disappointment of last year, and nothing is going to stop the nation from enjoying the festivities. Picture: Tesco

The supermarket giant made headlines last year over its ‘naughty’ festive ad.

For 2021 the campaign, Tesco’s campaign is based around research that 86 per cent of the nation has admitted that nothing will stop them from having a joyful Christmas this year, while 42 per cent claims they’ll appreciate Christmas more than ever.

However not everyone has been left filled with festive cheer by the seasonal advert.

On social media anti-vaxxers have been in uproar and threatening to boycott the retailer – because it features a double jabbed Santa with a Covid pass.

One account hyperbolically claimed it celebrates ‘discrimination and segregation’.

Responding to the anti-vaxxers angered by the advert, one person wrote: ‘I see people who spent the majority of their time calling people snowflakes are enraged at a supermarket.’

The advert is sound tracked by Queen’s iconic Don’t Stop Me Now – and you can view it in the link embedded in this story.

It opens outside of a Tesco store with a lady determined not to let anything – including the forgotten Tesco Finest cranberry sauce - stop her from Christmas dinner with her family, and follows her as she embarks on her journey home.

As she makes the journey, the ad moves between iconic Christmas moments, celebrating merrymakers overcoming anything that is thrown at them.

From office parties being lit by a row of Tesco Christmas Puddings after the lights have blown and getting into Santa’s grotto past closing time thanks to a stack of delicious Tesco Finest All Butter Pastry Mince Pies, to families not letting a broken down car get in the way of their festive feast and Santa facing the very modern battle of travel restrictions, the campaign makes it clear that nothing is stopping the nation from embracing this Christmas.

Alessandra Bellini, Chief Customer Officer at Tesco, says: ‘We know that Christmas is a hugely important time for many of our customers and, after last year’s events, that is truer now than ever. Whenever we set out to create our campaigns, we want to be sure that we capture how the nation really feel and reflect that. Our research revealed that people are looking forward to meaningful get-togethers with their loved ones again and given the backdrop of cancelled plans of last year they won’t let anything stop them having a proper celebration this year.

‘This got us thinking about all the little things that have the potential to get in our way – from running out of mince pies to running late to a Christmas party - and the nation’s determined spirit that ensures we’ll overcome them all. We hope our joyful festive ad will resonate and put a smile on people’s faces as we prepare for a season of well-deserved celebrations. Afterall, this Christmas, nothing’s stopping us.’

The TV ad comes in a 90-second, 60-second and two 30-second versions.

The full 90-second ad aired on TV for the first time on Saturday on ITV1 during The Chase Celebrity Special.

