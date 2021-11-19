The UK supermarket has promised turkeys in time for Christmas with their 'turkey insurance'.

To guarantee a festive bird this season, customers will need to choose their preferred turkey via the reservation form and select their online delivery slot by Monday, November 22.

Iceland is reassuring its customers with a turkey this year, preventing any uncertainty about whether they will have a turkey on their dining room tables this year.

Iceland are guaranteeing a turkey for customers this Christmas.

The first 150,000 customers who register online for an Iceland account and book a delivery slot between December 11 and 17, by November 22 will be guaranteed the turkey in time for Christmas day.

Iceland have also announced over 600,000 Christmas delivery slots between December 11 and 17 to ensure that no one misses out on a festive feast.

The supermarket is confident that the deliveries will come in time for the big day, promising customers that they will fund their entire Christmas food shop should their order not arrive on time.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 18 per cent of frozen turkeys either were not available or low in stock earlier this month and data from Kantar has revealed that British shoppers spent £6m more on frozen turkeys in October in comparison to last year.

At Iceland, customers will get the chance to choose between three frozen turkeys this year.

These include Iceland Perfect Turkey (£17.00, 2.2kg, serves 8-10), Bernard Matthews Golden Norfolk Basted Turkey Crown Medium (£16.00, serves 6-10) and Bernard Matthews Golden Norfolk Basted Whole Turkey with Giblets Large (£17.00, serves 8-10).

Once shoppers have created an account and booked their delivery slot, they can select their frozen turkey.

Six days before the allocated delivery slot, customers will be invited to complete their online order by adding their reserved turkey to the basket alongside all their Christmas must-haves.

Andrew Staniland, Frozen Trading Director at Iceland Foods, said: ‘Planning for your Christmas Day meal can be a tense time and this year with noise of Christmas food shortages we wanted to offer added reassurance to our customers.

‘This year we’ve been preparing for a bigger Christmas, so we have a strong stock of frozen turkeys.

‘We’re proud to be able to guarantee our shoppers a turkey to remove the worry and help them have the best Christmas ever.’

In September, Iceland revealed that their sales of frozen turkeys were up by 409 per cent in comparison to the same period in 2020.

This week, the entire Iceland Christmas range was released two weeks early.

To guarantee a turkey in time for Christmas day, register for an Iceland account here and then fill out the Christmas turkey reservation form.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron