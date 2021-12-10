LadBaby has become a household name over the last few years due to his viral Youtube videos, Christmas charity singles and love for sausage rolls.

The Youtube star shot to fame after one of his life hack videos began to circle the internet and LadBaby now has 1.06 million subscribers on the platform.

Here is everything you need to know about LadBaby:

Who is LadBaby?

Mark Hoyle is commonly known as his internet pseudonym Ladbaby.

The 34-year-old is a graphic designer, blogger, number one best-selling children's author and Youtuber from Nottingham.

LadBaby will be competing for Christmas number one again this year.

He is married to Roxanne Hoyle, who is also known as LadBaby Mum.

LadBaby Mum often features in her husband’s video content as they explore parenting together.

Their two sons, Phoenix Forest and Kobe Notts, also feature in their social media content.

Where do they live now?

LadBaby is originally from West Bridgford but now the family lives in Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire.

Has LadBaby won any awards?

In June 2018, LadBaby won Clas Ohlson’s 'Celebrity Dad of the Year', beating Prince William and others in the public vote.

In more recent events, LadBaby became The Sunday Times Number 1 Best-Selling Author last month for their book Greg the Sausage Roll: Santa's Little Helper.

LadBaby and LadBaby Mum worked with Puffin Books, WH Smith and the National Literacy Trust to ensure that every time a book was pre-ordered or ordered from WH Smith, one book would be given to a child in the UK who does not have their own book.

LadBaby was also nominated for a Pride of Britain Award in 2021 for raising more than £200,000 for food banks.

What is LadBaby’s instagram?

LadBaby’s Instagram handle is @ladbabyofficial and LadBaby Mum’s Instagram handle is @ladbabymum.

LadBaby currently has 1.5m followers on the platform, whilst LadBaby Mum has 1.1m followers.

How many times have they won Christmas Number 1??

LadBaby and LadBaby Mum have secured Christmas Number 1 for the last three years in the UK.

In 2018, their Christmas Number 1 journey began when they released ‘We Built This City on Sausage Rolls’ which was a parody single of Starship's 1985 single ‘We Built This City’.

The single debuted at number 1 in the UK Singles Chart, beating Arianna Grande and Ava Max to the top spot.

The couple came back again in 2019 with a new single named ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’, which was a parody cover of Alan Merrills 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll'.

The single also became Christmas Number 1 and spent one week in the UK Top 40.

Last year, the duo secured Christmas Number 1 for the third time with their single ‘Don't Stop Me Eatin’, a parody cover of ‘Don't Stop Believin’ by Journey.

All profits from all three singles have been donated to The Trussell Trust, which supports over 1,200 food banks in the UK.

Will LadBaby try for a fourth Christmas Number 1?

It has been confirmed today that LadBaby and LadBaby Mum will be releasing another Christmas song this year.

The duo confirmed their latest Christmas song through a live stream on The Mirror’s Facebook page.

They will be joining Ed Sheeran and Elton John, who could be knocking themselves off of the Christmas number one spot, for a festive tune named ‘Sausage Rolls for Everyone’.

All profits raised from the song will go to the Trusell Trust.

The song, which is a parody of Ed and Elton's new Christmas single ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’, will be available from December 17 but it is available for pre-order now.

LadBaby and LadBaby Mum said in a statement: ‘We always said we’d only go for a fourth number one if we could make it bigger and raise even more money for the Trussell Trust.

‘We approached Ed and Elton with an idea to do something that had never been done: to combine the music world with the social media world and join forces to make a difference to the people in the UK that need it most.’

The Official Christmas Number 1 will be announced on Radio One after 4pm on Christmas Eve.

