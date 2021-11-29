Online music streaming platform Spotify has already seen an influx of users who are listening to Christmas songs.

With under a month to go until Christmas Day, Christmas songs will become a constant in the UK charts for the foreseeable future.

UK Spotify users are already in the festive spirit this year, with numerous Christmas songs in the current Top 50 playlist.

Here are the most popular Christmas songs currently according to Spotify in the UK and everything you need to know about the streaming platform:

What is Spotify?

Spotify is a digital music, podcast and video platform that allows viewers access to millions of songs from artists all over the world.

Listeners can upgrade to Spotify Premium on the app to ensure ad-free and uninterrupted music.

Spotify Premium is currently free for new listeners for the first three months until March 1, 2022.

The price of Spotify Premium will be £9.99 after the trial period.

What is the Top 50 playlist?

The Top 50 playlist looks at the 50 most played tracks right now in the United Kingdom.

There is also a Top 50 Global playlist that looks at what is being listened to around the world.

What are the most popular Christmas songs right now?

According to the Top 50 UK playlist, there are currently seven songs in the top 10 that are Christmas songs.

Christmas songs are currently dominating the charts, with a few new chart-toppers managing to break up the festive tunes.

Here are the top 10 songs in the UK right now:

Kicking off the festive season, at number 10 is Ariana Grande's ‘Santa Tell me’ with 247,633 plays.

At number nine is Adele' s ‘Oh My God’ from her new album 30 with 252,601 plays.

Christmas classic ‘Fairytale of New York’ by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl is at number eight with 263,826 plays.

At number seven is Ed Sheeran's ‘Shivers’ with 273,681 plays.

Shakin’ Stevens ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ is currently at number six with 275,861 plays.

Entering at number five is ‘Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree’ by Brenda Lee with 299,427 plays.

The musical face of Christmas, Michael Bublé, is at number four with ‘It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ with 329,506 plays.

In at number three is the festive heartbreak tune ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham! with 431,815 plays.

At number two is Mariah Carey's ‘All I want for Christmas is You’ with 442,665 plays.

Although the tune isn't a festive track, Adele is currently in the number one spot with her ballad 'Easy on Me' which currently has 510,265 plays.

So far, Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ is the most popular Christmas song in the UK in 2021.

With over three weeks left to go until the big day, there is still plenty of time for artists to release new songs just in time for the Christmas number one spot.

When will the Christmas number one be announced in 2021?

The 2021 official Christmas number one will be announced on Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve).

The full festive top 40 will be counted down on BBC Radio 1 from 4pm.

