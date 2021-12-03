Covid restrictions were in place for the last New Year's Eve which meant we had to welcome the new year in the warmth of our living rooms.

This year, the events in Portsmouth are bigger and better than ever to make up for lost time and say good riddance to the last 365 days.

There are many New Year's Eve celebrations in Portsmouth this year.

Here is a list of the best New Year's Eve events taking part in Portsmouth and Hampshire in 2021:

Relive the 90’s at Outside In Food Court

Outside In Food Court will bring back the 90's this New Year’s Eve with their throwback classics and Britpop tunes.

Tickets for the event are £15 per person, with food served from 5pm to 8pm

DJ Lemon (Carl Wood) will be hosting the night to remember, with live music from 7pm until late.

You can find Outside In Food Court on Middle Street, Southsea PO5 4BP.

To buy tickets for the 90's night, please click here.

Celebrate with house anthems at The Wedgewood Rooms

The big New Year’s Eve party at The Wedgewood Rooms returns this year with 19 Forever supplying the best indie and Britpop hits to help celebrate the new year.

House of Anthems will also be there on the night with all the Ibiza, clubbing and dance tunes.

Tickets for this event are £12.50 in advance and they are on sale now.

You can find The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road, Southsea, PO4 0JW.

Say goodbye to 2021 at The Queens Hotel

The Queens Hotel will be holding a magical fire and ice extravaganza on New Year's Eve.

The luxury hotel has encouraged ladies to wear red and gents to wear a light coloured dinner jacket to represent the theme.

The evening will start with cocktails and oysters on arrival with eye-catching performances.

The starter and main course will then be served in Restaurant 1865 surrounded by the warmth of the fire.

Cordelectra, an electric string trio, will be supplying the music in the Queens Hotel garden and dessert will then be served in the Elizabeth room.

The night will start at 7pm, with dinner at 8pm and carriages from 1am.

Tickets are £125 per person and you can find The Queens Hotel on Clarence Parade, Southsea, PO5 3LJ.

To book tickets for the fire and ice ball, please email [email protected]

Countdown to midnight at Drift

Drift will be ringing in the new year with their annual New Year’s Eve party.

A bubbly reception will be available before 11pm, with DJ Ray playing the very best party and RnB anthems.

Tickets will be £20 on the night or you can purchase early bird tickets for £10.

There is also a bottomless drinks option on the night for an hour and a half sitting.

Guests can celebrate in style with bottomless cocktails and/or fizz which is served with a selection of tapas for £40 per person.

You can find Drift on Palmerston Road, Southsea, PO5 3PT and you can purchase tickets here.

Friday night and the lights will be low at the Thatched House

The Thatched House will be welcoming an Abba tribute act for this year's New Year’s Eve celebrations.

This event is one for all the family and all ages are welcome.

Food will be available on the night and there will be special drinks promotions, with a free drink with your ticket.

You can find the Thatched House on Locksway Road, PO4 8LT and tickets are on sale now at the venue.

This is an updating list – so keep checking back for the latest New Year’s Eve events over the coming weeks!

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron