7 pubs and restaurants open for food on Christmas Day in Portsmouth in 2021

Cooking Christmas dinner can be time consuming and often pricey when it comes to buying all the trimmings.

With roast potatoes galore and lashings of festive gravy, there are many places in Portsmouth where you can enjoy a Christmas dinner without having to do the washing up.

For some, Christmas dinner with all the trimmings is the best part of the festive season.

Here’s a list of the best places where you can have a Christmas dinner this year:

The Still and West, Old Portsmouth

The Still and West will be serving up a festive feast on Christmas day this year.

For £85 per person, you can enjoy a four course menu which includes canapes, chicken liver parfait, a traditional turkey dinner and Fuller's black cab Christmas pudding.

Those under the age of 12 can enjoy the menu for £43.50 per person and you can see the full menu here.

The Still and West has a wonderful view of Spinnaker Tower and you can find the Fuller's pub on Bath Square, Old Portsmouth PO1 2JL.

The Queens Hotel, Southsea

Guests can treat themselves with a Christmas spent at The Queens Hotel.

You can enjoy a splendid three-course Christmas dinner in Restaurant 1865 which includes a festive tipple.

The menu includes venison carpaccio, a roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings and a bucks fizz trifle.

You can find the full menu here.

The price of the three-course menu is £90 for adults and £40 for children.

Reservations are available from 12:30pm until 3pm.

The Queens Hotel is situated on Clarence Parade, Southsea, PO5 3LJ.

For more information, please see The Queens Hotel website.

The Marmion, Southsea

The Marmion will be serving Christmas dinner for hungry guests again this year.

The menu includes fizz on arrival, pan seared scallops, a crown of turkey slow cooked in prosecco and oranges, a palate cleanser and a maraschino cherry and prosecco jelly.

The Christmas day menu is priced at £80 per person.

There will be two sittings on the day, with one from 12pm until 2pm and the final sitting 2pm until 4pm.

There is a maximum party number of 6 and a £20 per person deposit is required.

You can find The Marmion on Marmion Road, Southsea, PO5 2BA

To find out more, please visit The Marmion Facebook page.

The Florence Arms, Southsea

The Florence Arms are offering an array of festive food for you to enjoy this Christmas day.

The three course menu includes whiskey cured salmon, a traditional turkey dinner and a baileys white chocolate trifle.

The meal, a kir royale on arrival, coffee and petit fours will be served on the day for £78 per person and children under 10 for £39.

There is a £20 per person deposit and you will need to pay in full and pre-order by December 6.

You can find The Florence Arms on Florence Road, Southsea, PO5 2NE.

For more information please see The Florence Arms website.

Brasserie Blanc, Gunwharf Quays

Brasserie Blanc are dishing up a six-course menu this Christmas.

The menu includes a salmon duo, Holly Farm free range roast turkey, blackcurrant sorbet, a homemade Christmas pudding, truffled coulommiers cheese and a filter coffee or tea with a mince pie.

The price for adults, including a bucks fizz, is £95 per person, with those aged 12 and under priced at £40.

You can find Brasserie Blanc in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth PO1 3TZ and there is more information on the Brasserie Blanc website.

The Village Hotel, Cosham

The Village Hotel will be holding a Christmas wonderland this year to tie together your perfect Christmas day.

The menu on the big day promises a glass of fizz on arrival, a spiced butternut squash soup, traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings, a baked chocolate cheesecake and much more.

The menu is priced at £60 for the adults four course festive feast and young diners can enjoy a Christmas dinner for £30.

You can find The Village Hotel on Lakeshore Drive, Cosham, PO6 3FR.

For more information, please see The Village Hotel website.

The Chambers, Southsea

The Chambers will be putting on the perfect festive spread this Christmas.

Their Christmas menu includes game terrine, a striploin of beef roast, a Vaudeville cherry trifle and much more.

The Chambers will be offering a 10% discount on pre-ordered champagne on Christmas day and there is a £10 non refundable deposit required per person to be paid at the time of booking.

You will also need to pre-order your food 14 days before Christmas.

The menu is set at £75 per person and you can find The Chambers on Landport Terrace, Southsea PO1 2RG.

For more information, please visit The Chambers website.

