The usually open square in front of the historic venue and the city council offices is now a building site, with a covered structure being built.

If you have spotted it, you might have been wondering what all the work is for.

It is all preparation for the ice rink that will be opening a week on Saturday (November 27).

This is what Portsmouth Guildhall Square looked like on November 16.

You will be able to put on your skates and get into the spirit in Guildhall Square until January 9, 2022.

It is the first time the seasonal attraction is returning to Portsmouth city centre since 2019, after being cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tickets start at £11 for adults and £9 for concessions.

The canopy, which is under construction, was introduced in 2019 after the opening in 2018 was delayed slightly due to warm weather.

In 2019, Hot drinks and seasonal snacks were also available for purchase.