Portsmouth boss John Mousinho to be the Christmas star of The News carol service

POMPEY boss John Mousinho will be taking a brief break from his team’s promotion push this week to enjoy the festive delights of The News Christingle service.
By Mark Waldron
Published 5th Dec 2023, 07:49 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 07:49 GMT
John will be our special guest as we return to St Mary’s Church in Fratton this Friday for the annual carol service. Fans will have the chance to meet the head coach, whose Blues team regained top spot in League One last weekend ahead of next Monday’s big televised clash with second-placed Bolton Wanderers.

Joining him will be Pompey legend Alan Knight, mascot Nelson and stars from Rapunzel – The Tangled Panto which is showing at The Guildhall. Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress Tim and Nikki Coles and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan will also be joining in the special occasion with carols being sung by children from Manor Infant, Penbridge and Arundel Court academy.

Rev Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s, said: ‘Each year we look forward to the Christingle Service with The News – as we celebrate with our local schools and the wider community the coming of light into darkness. At a time when we are all too aware of the darkness in our world I hope many will come to celebrate the light with us and think about how we can reflect that light in our lives and communities.’

The lights go out and the candles shine bright at last year's The News Carol Service at St Mary's Church in Fratton. Special guest at this year's service will be Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho. Picture: Sarah StandingThe lights go out and the candles shine bright at last year's The News Carol Service at St Mary's Church in Fratton. Special guest at this year's service will be Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho. Picture: Sarah Standing
The lights go out and the candles shine bright at last year's The News Carol Service at St Mary's Church in Fratton. Special guest at this year's service will be Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho. Picture: Sarah Standing

The service will include readings from the Christmas story and the traditional explanation of the Christingle. It will start at 5.30pm

The News publishing editor Mark Waldron said: ‘As we come towards the end of another challenging year I think that many families are making the most of getting into the Christmas spirit early. Our special Christingle service will certainly help shine a little festive light in to our lives as we come together at St Mary’s to remember the true meaning of Christmas.’

Rapunzel – The Tangled Panto is from Curtain Call productions and runs at The Guildhall from December 19-27. It tells the traditional tale of the lonely princess trapped in the tower and promises to be ‘full of music, dancing and hair-larity’. For more information go to https://www.portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/whats-on/event/rapunzel/

