Portsmouth boss John Mousinho to be the Christmas star of The News carol service
and live on Freeview channel 276
John will be our special guest as we return to St Mary’s Church in Fratton this Friday for the annual carol service. Fans will have the chance to meet the head coach, whose Blues team regained top spot in League One last weekend ahead of next Monday’s big televised clash with second-placed Bolton Wanderers.
Joining him will be Pompey legend Alan Knight, mascot Nelson and stars from Rapunzel – The Tangled Panto which is showing at The Guildhall. Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress Tim and Nikki Coles and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan will also be joining in the special occasion with carols being sung by children from Manor Infant, Penbridge and Arundel Court academy.
Rev Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s, said: ‘Each year we look forward to the Christingle Service with The News – as we celebrate with our local schools and the wider community the coming of light into darkness. At a time when we are all too aware of the darkness in our world I hope many will come to celebrate the light with us and think about how we can reflect that light in our lives and communities.’
The service will include readings from the Christmas story and the traditional explanation of the Christingle. It will start at 5.30pm
The News publishing editor Mark Waldron said: ‘As we come towards the end of another challenging year I think that many families are making the most of getting into the Christmas spirit early. Our special Christingle service will certainly help shine a little festive light in to our lives as we come together at St Mary’s to remember the true meaning of Christmas.’
Rapunzel – The Tangled Panto is from Curtain Call productions and runs at The Guildhall from December 19-27. It tells the traditional tale of the lonely princess trapped in the tower and promises to be ‘full of music, dancing and hair-larity’. For more information go to https://www.portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/whats-on/event/rapunzel/