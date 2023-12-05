Portsmouth boss John Mousinho to be the Christmas star of The News carol service

POMPEY boss John Mousinho will be taking a brief break from his team’s promotion push this week to enjoy the festive delights of The News Christingle service.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John will be our special guest as we return to St Mary’s Church in Fratton this Friday for the annual carol service. Fans will have the chance to meet the head coach, whose Blues team regained top spot in League One last weekend ahead of next Monday’s big televised clash with second-placed Bolton Wanderers.

Joining him will be Pompey legend Alan Knight, mascot Nelson and stars from Rapunzel – The Tangled Panto which is showing at The Guildhall. Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress Tim and Nikki Coles and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan will also be joining in the special occasion with carols being sung by children from Manor Infant, Penbridge and Arundel Court academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s, said: ‘Each year we look forward to the Christingle Service with The News – as we celebrate with our local schools and the wider community the coming of light into darkness. At a time when we are all too aware of the darkness in our world I hope many will come to celebrate the light with us and think about how we can reflect that light in our lives and communities.’

The lights go out and the candles shine bright at last year's The News Carol Service at St Mary's Church in Fratton. Special guest at this year's service will be Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho. Picture: Sarah Standing

The service will include readings from the Christmas story and the traditional explanation of the Christingle. It will start at 5.30pm

The News publishing editor Mark Waldron said: ‘As we come towards the end of another challenging year I think that many families are making the most of getting into the Christmas spirit early. Our special Christingle service will certainly help shine a little festive light in to our lives as we come together at St Mary’s to remember the true meaning of Christmas.’