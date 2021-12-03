Many new and familiar faces will take to the dance floor in this year's festive episode.

The special will see a group of new celebrities take part in Christmas-inspired dance routines in order to win the coveted Glitterball.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will return to present this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Christmas special:

When will it air?

The Strictly Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 7:10pm.

How to watch the special

The festive special is pre-recorded and will be available to watch on BBC One.

The show will also be able to watch on BBC iPlayer after the show has aired.

Who's on the Strictly Christmas line-up?

The Christmas special will see the Strictly professional dancers pair up with six new celebrities.

The celebrities include First Dates and Gino, Gordon and Fred star Fred Sirieix who will be paired with Dianne Buswell.

Fred will be joined by The Repair Shop's Jay Baldes, who will be accompanied by dance partner Luba Mushtuk.

Singer Anne-Marie will be partnered with Graziano Di Prima, Newsreader Moira Stuart will be paired with Aljaž Škorjanec , broadcaster Adrian Chiles will dance with Jowita Przystal and comedian Mel Giedroyc completes the line-up alongside Neil Jones.

Was there a Christmas special last year?

There was a Christmas special in 2020 but with a twist.

Last year's show revealed the 25 most memorable dances of all time, which were voted in by Strictly viewers.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were joined by the Strictly judges, pros and some celebrity special guests such as Ed Balls, Mark Ramprakash, Alesha Dixon and more.

Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani's jive from 2015 was then voted the greatest dance in the show's history.

