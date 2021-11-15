The Strictly Come Dancing final will air just before Christmas. Pictured: Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The dancing competition has left viewers on the edge of their seats this year, with fans attempting to work out who will take home the coveted disco ball trophy.

14 celebrities have tangoed and cha-cha'd their way through the competition but as the show enters its final few weeks, viewers are now placing their bets on who they think could win.

Here's everything you need to know about the finale and who's most likely to win according to the bookies:

When is the Strictly final?

The final of Strictly Come Dancing will air on Saturday, December 18.

In last year's competition, there were three couples who fought their way for the winning title in the final episode of the season.

Due to the pandemic, this could change for this year's final in case anyone has to isolate.

How can I watch the final?

Episodes of Strictly Come Dancing air on BBC One on Saturday nights, where the couples compete for a place in next weeks show.

On Sunday nights the results show takes place, eliminating the couple who haven’t made it to the next stage of the competition.

Timings for each episode vary, with this Saturday's show airing at 6:35pm and the Sunday show taking place at 7:15pm.

Who is still in the competition?

The remaining contestants in this year's Strictly include:

- John Whaite and Johannes Radebe

- Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova

- AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington

- Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu

- Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

- Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden

- Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin

In last night’s episode, Dragons Den star Sara Davies and partner Aljaž Skorjanec left the competition, being the seventh couple to be axed from the show.

What couple are the current favourites to win?

According to betting site, Paddy Power, Rose Ayling Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice are the current favourites to win.

Odds on Ayling-Ellis are ¼ and the current odds for the other couples are as follows:

John Whaite- 9/2

AJ Odudu- 8/1

Tom Fletcher- 18/1

Rhys Stephenson- 40/1

Dan Walker- 66/1

Tilly Ramsay-100/1

