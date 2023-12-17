Things to do in Portsmouth this Christmas: Events happening this festive season including Pantomimes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Characters from the cast of Hook at The Kings Theatre teamed up with Visit Portsmouth to launch the brochure for 2024 on Friday (December 15) aboard HMS Warrior. Mini guides have also been released in different languages for overseas tourists.
Leader of Portsmouth City Council, councillor Steve Pitt, – with responsibility for culture – joined the Hook cast for the guide launch. He said: "I'm delighted to be launching our new visitor guides, which showcase just what a fantastic place Portsmouth is to visit.
"This Christmas there is so much going on in our city. Whether you're doing your Christmas shopping, going to one of the fabulous pantos, or visiting a famous attraction, there really is something for everyone to enjoy."
What is going on in Portsmouth this festive season
There are a total of four pantomimes – oh yes there are – throughout December. As well as Hook, the magical story of Aladdin is being told at The New Theatre Royal. Families can also immerse themselves in the rip-roaring tales of Rapunzel at Portsmouth Guildhall and Puss in Boots at Groundlings Theatre. Tickets are available online or by calling the relevant box offices.
Discounts are currently in place for several of the city’s attractions. Any resident in a PO or SO postcode can get a 30 per cent discount for attractions at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. A 40 per cent discount, with a voucher, can be used to explore The D-Day Story museum in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea.
Visitors can get themselves into the Christmas spirit by gliding round the ice rink currently set up in Guildhall Square. Families will be able to book times to see Father Christmas at Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery, The Spinnaker Tower and the Cascades Shopping Centre.
The Queens Hotel’s magical winter lodge is also open for people to have seasonal treats and drinks.