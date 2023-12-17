Stars of the wonderful pantomimes in Portsmouth have launched a new visitors guide for the city.

Characters from the cast of Hook at The Kings Theatre teamed up with Visit Portsmouth to launch the brochure for 2024 on Friday (December 15) aboard HMS Warrior. Mini guides have also been released in different languages for overseas tourists.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, councillor Steve Pitt, – with responsibility for culture – joined the Hook cast for the guide launch. He said: "I'm delighted to be launching our new visitor guides, which showcase just what a fantastic place Portsmouth is to visit.

Pictured: Geogia Deloise, Jack Edwards, Shaun Williamson, James Argent, Elizabeth Rose and Julia Worsley near HMS Warrior at the Historic Dockyard, Portsmouth. Pictured is the cast on September 19 ahead of the launch of the Christmas pantomime at The Kings Theatre. Picture: Habibur Rahman

"This Christmas there is so much going on in our city. Whether you're doing your Christmas shopping, going to one of the fabulous pantos, or visiting a famous attraction, there really is something for everyone to enjoy."

What is going on in Portsmouth this festive season

There are a total of four pantomimes – oh yes there are – throughout December. As well as Hook, the magical story of Aladdin is being told at The New Theatre Royal. Families can also immerse themselves in the rip-roaring tales of Rapunzel at Portsmouth Guildhall and Puss in Boots at Groundlings Theatre. Tickets are available online or by calling the relevant box offices.

Discounts are currently in place for several of the city’s attractions. Any resident in a PO or SO postcode can get a 30 per cent discount for attractions at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. A 40 per cent discount, with a voucher, can be used to explore The D-Day Story museum in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea.