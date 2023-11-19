The popular Guildhall Square ice rink is set to return for this festive season.

Portsmouth On Ice is opening its doors next week and residents can once again get their skates on. Various different activities will be on offer for people of all abilities.

This includes DJ nights, which were introduced for the first time last year. New golden tickets with a whole host of bonuses are also available for the first time. Here is all you need to know about Portsmouth On Ice.

Portsmouth On Ice is set to return this year. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

When does it open?

The event opens for the public from 10am next Saturday, November 25. Residents can enjoy the ice rink everyday – except Christmas Day – until Sunday January 7, 2024.

Hour-long skate sessions start from 10am. There are also some new early morning skating times during the week, between 9am and 10am.

They take place between December 18-22, 27-29 and January 2-5. The last events of everyday start at 8pm from Sunday to Wednesday and 9.15pm from Thursday to Saturday.

Several skating sessions are available to the public. Pictured is Ellie Parsley. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Prices and how to get tickets

Ticket prices start at £11 for a child, £13 for an adult and £13.50 for an adult and pre-schooler. Family tickets and season passes are also available.

People can hire skate aids from £5 per item. School bookings are also available, with discounts available for groups of more than 20 people.

Tickets can be pre-booked from the Portsmouth On Ice website or purchased at the venue itself. Group bookings for 20 or more visitors can be bought by calling the box office on 0845 299 7991.

Walk-ups are welcome but are subject to availability.

Golden Tickets

A number of Golden Tickets are being hidden around the city between Sunday 26 November and Thursday, December 14. Lucky residents who find them will win a prize.

Local businesses including Spinnaker Tower, D Day Museum, Kings Theatre, New Theatre Royal, The Guildhall, Groundlings Theatre, Natty’s Jerk Chicken and Pizza Rebellion have all contributed prizes to the draw. Clues about where the golden tickets can be found will be published on its website, Facebook and Instagram.

DJ Nights

The DJ nights proved so successful that they have returned this year. Boogie Wonderland will take place on December 2, where people can skate the night away to house and disco music.

The event takes place between 8pm-9pm and 9.15pm-10.15pm. A disco and funk tunes night is booked for December 8. The times are between 8pm-9pm and 9.15pm-10.15pm.

SEND sessions

SEND sessions – Special Educational Needs and Disabilities – have become a permanent fixture to Portsmouth On Ice due to popular demand. The events are designed to cater for people of all ages.

Noise levels will be kept to a minimum and the capacity of the venue will be reduced. Aside from these sessions, the rink is accessible to wheelchair users who can book at any time.

The SEND sessions take place on: