WATCH: El Greco in Southsea shows us how to make a delicious Greek Christmas pudding

If you are getting ready to celebrate the festive season but dislike the traditional Christmas pudding, El Greco in Southsea, has got the perfect alternative for you.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:04 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 15:07 GMT
Located in Bellevue Terrace, Southsea, El Greco offers up authentic Greek cuisine and it is a popular restaurant with the locals. The venue, which is owned by Kristos Serani and his family, opened up last year and it has been a huge success ever since. This year, El Greco, will be dishing up an authentic dessert, melomakarona, for the festive period instead of a Christmas pudding. Melomakarona is a Greek dessert which consists of flour, olive oil, and honey and it is primarily eaten during the Christmas period.

Vaggelis Banos, the chef at El Greco, said: “Traditionally in Greece, the mother of the house makes this to put in all the love of the house and to make it special.

"My memories from being a young one, the house smelt of cinnamon, orange – it’s amazing – it’s full of love, it’s full of happiness."

The dessert creates a sense of nostalgia with the staff at the restaurant as each Christmas, they would indulge in the delicious sweet treat.

