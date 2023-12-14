WATCH: El Greco in Southsea shows us how to make a delicious Greek Christmas pudding
Located in Bellevue Terrace, Southsea, El Greco offers up authentic Greek cuisine and it is a popular restaurant with the locals. The venue, which is owned by Kristos Serani and his family, opened up last year and it has been a huge success ever since. This year, El Greco, will be dishing up an authentic dessert, melomakarona, for the festive period instead of a Christmas pudding. Melomakarona is a Greek dessert which consists of flour, olive oil, and honey and it is primarily eaten during the Christmas period.
Vaggelis Banos, the chef at El Greco, said: “Traditionally in Greece, the mother of the house makes this to put in all the love of the house and to make it special.
"My memories from being a young one, the house smelt of cinnamon, orange – it’s amazing – it’s full of love, it’s full of happiness."
The dessert creates a sense of nostalgia with the staff at the restaurant as each Christmas, they would indulge in the delicious sweet treat.