El Greco, in Bellevue Terrace, became available to the public last Friday during its soft opening.

Kristos Serani, who previously owned an outlet in his native Rhodes, moved to Portsmouth with most of his family to start the new venture.

New Greek restaurant, El Greco, has opened in the heart of Southsea, Portsmouth on Friday, September 23, 2022. Pictured: Owner Kristo Serani at his new restaurant. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the lack of social media presence, customers turned up in their droves.

He told The News: ‘People have really liked us so far.

‘Everyone came at the same time and were able to find us without a lot of promotion.

‘It was the first time we were open, the team was new, and we had to be prepared to make everyone happy.

Mr Serani said customers loved the food and atmosphere at the soft opening. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘They liked it all so much. The customers loved the food and there was an amazing atmosphere.’

The restaurateur said El Greco sits between 45 to 50 people.

Mr Serani’s wife Enteli and nephew Adriano help him with the business.

With the cost of living crisis, many businesses are feeling the pinch of soaring costs.

Mr Serani moved to Portsmouth for family reasons, and said they are settling in well. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The Rhodes native has had to deal with dangerous financial situations before.

He co-owned a restaurant on the island for 10 years, with the tourist industry shutting down during the Covid-19 pandemic – while handling the Greece debt-crisis recession before that.

With his daughter Fabiona studying psychology in Liverpool, Mr Serani made the move with some of his family to join her.

‘We wanted to make the same business here,' Mr Serani said.

Mr Serani is confident is business will succeed despite the cost of living crisis. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘I sold my share in the previous restaurant, because I was a partner, and went from there.

‘It was a good family decision as my daughter is studying. We do everything for the children.

‘I was given advice before opening in England ‘if you’re good, you’ll have no problem.’’

Mr Serani added he is settling down in Portsmouth, and chose the city because of the weather and sea view – already going to swim 15 times since he moved to Southsea.

He is confident of his business succeeding with its unique Greek food, despite some wholesale and utility costs being ‘very expensive’.

‘I made the same decision in Rhodes, everyone was asking me why now, but we made it very big.